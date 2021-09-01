Kashmir Police terms reports of 60 youths missing from Valley as 'fake news'
Kashmir Police on Wednesday refuted reports claiming that 60 youths have gone missing from different parts of the Valley amid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
"Some #SocialMedia platforms are running that 60 youth have gone #missing from different parts of the #Kashmir Valley amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is totally #fake news," said: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
On August 15, Afghanistan had fallen to the Taliban and since then people are in a state of terror with increasing cases of human rights abuses being reported from several parts of the country.
( With inputs from ANI )
