Kashmir to acquire its rightful place as India's 'crowning glory', says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said Kashmir is bound to acquire its rightful place as the "crowning glory of India" and the younger generation of the Union Territory will surely realise this dream.

Addressing the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir, the President shared his dream to see the Valley as a paradise on the Earth and said "I am squarely banking on the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir to realise this dream which I am sure will come true sooner than later. Kashmir is bound to acquire its rightful place as the crowning glory of India."

Referring to Kashmir's contributions in writing the history of Indian philosophy, he mentioned that one of the oldest manuscripts of the Rigveda was written in Kashmir, the most conducive region for philosophies to prosper.

Calling Kashmir a meeting point of various cultures, he asserted that one can see how Kashmir provides the template of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence.

"Almost all religions that came to this land embraced a unique feature of Kashmiriyat that shunned orthodoxy and encouraged tolerance and mutual acceptance among communities."

Expressing concerns regarding violent incidents in the Valley, the President said the violence that has become the daily reality of the valley is "unfortunate", adding that it was never a part of 'Kashmiriyat'.

"It is alien to Kashmiri culture, and it can only be termed as an aberration - a temporary one, much like a virus that attacks the body and needs to be purged. Now there is a new beginning and determined efforts to regain this land's lost glory," President Kovind said.

Revering democracy as a tool to reconcile all differences also to bring out the best of citizens' potential, he said: "Democracy lets you build your own future, a peaceful and prosperous tomorrow. The youth and women especially have high stakes in it, and I am sure they will not let go of this opportunity to rebuild lives and rebuild Kashmir."

He further added, "As Kashmir has turned a new leaf, exciting new possibilities are opening up. The whole of India is watching you with admiration and pride. Kashmiri youth are scaling new heights in a variety of sectors, from civil service exams to sports and entrepreneurial ventures."

Lauding the University for setting up two Centres of Excellence, the President said, "The University of Kashmir has added another feather in its cap with the setting up of two centres that are of high importance. One is devoted to glaciology, and the other to Himalayan Biodiversity Documentation, Bio-prospection and Conservation."

"I am confident that these two Centres of Excellence and the laboratory will help Kashmir and also show the way to the world in combating climate challenges and nurturing nature," he added.

The President arrived here on Sunday for a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

