Kashmir University organises 3-day literary festival 'VIRSA-2021'

The three-day inter-university literary festival 'VIRSA-2011' organised by Kashmir University concluded on Thursday.

The festival, which began on Tuesday, witnessed students' participation in the debate, extempore and 'mushaira' competitions.

"Our objective is to conduct this festival is to give exposure to the students who are studying at this school," said former Dean of Kashmir University Professor Afzal Qadri.

"The university was closed for academic or any kind of festival-related activities for last two years due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. During this festival, students from different departments of the university showed good interest," he added.

The literary festival, organised by the student welfare department of Kashmir University, aimed to educate students about important social issues and was organised with strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. Since the festival was held after a two years gap, students participated with great zeal and enthusiasm in all the competitions.

The competitions threw light on various social issues of the country especially the parent-child relationship.

"We get awareness through these kinds of festivals as many social issues were discussed among the students," said Shahid Habib, a participant.

"As a law student, debating skills are very important for me. The activities conducted in such festivals instil literary skill sets among students. Also, a person gets to showcase their talent. We get motivation from such activities," said Huma Khurshid, a participant.

( With inputs from ANI )

