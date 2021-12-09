KatVic wedding celebrations: Manj Musik had an 'epic' performance

Mumbai, Dec 9 Known for belting out hits such as 'Paisa' and 'Aloo Chaat' among many others, singer-composer Manj Musik, who performed at the wedding celebrations of Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, said he had an epic performance.

Going by his stories on Instagram, Manj was accompanied by his wife Nindy Kaur, who also performed at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur district.

Manj then shared a picture of himself, and wrote: "Was next level epic last night! Love you guys."

According to media reports, the Bollywood star couple are all set to tie the knot on Thursday evening.

As per sources, the hi-tech security of the wedding venue is being looked after by the company of Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera.

The Sangeet and Mehendi events have already taken place and now family members and friends are looking forward to Vicky and Katrina getting married on Thursday.

The entire fort has been decorated with flowers and lights.

Around 50 celebrities have joined the celebrations so far and more are expected to come.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor