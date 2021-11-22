Kejriwal expresses happiness, contentment at having dinner at auto driver's house

Aam Aadmi Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed happiness at having dinner at the house of an auto-rickshaw driver who had invited him from the bottom of his heart.

Dilip Tiwari, an autorickshaw driver by profession thanked Kejriwal for this gesture.

In a tweet, Kejriwal wrote, "Dilip Tiwari invited us from the heart to his house for dinner today. His family gave so much love. Very tasty food. I have invited his entire family for having food at my home in Delhi now."

The Delhi Chief Minister spoke toafter having dinner at his residence and felt contentment after having food at Tiwari's residence.

Kejriwal told ANI, "Dilip Tiwari, his wife and family served us food with all their heart. The food was very tasty. I thank their family for serving such tasty food. I have invited his entire family for dinner at my home in Delhi now."

Tiwari toldthat it feels like a dream the Kejriwal ji has come to his residence. "It feels like a dream that Kejriwal ji has come to my home. I am very happy about it. I have no words to express how happy I feel," he said.

Prior to this, Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a ride in an auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana, Punjab. Later, Kejriwal had dinner at the residence of the auto-rickshaw driver.

Kejriwal has started Mission Punjab from Moga today. In view of the 2022 Assembly elections, AAP supremo under 'Mission Punjab' will visit various places in Punjab in the next one month and announce the party's programs for Punjab and its people.

On Tuesday, November 23, Kejriwal will attend the party's programme after addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor