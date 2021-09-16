Kejriwal govt to save approximately Rs 600 cr in Okhla barrel project, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will save approximately Rs 600 crore in the Okhla barrel project.

The minister along with Kalkaji MLA Atishi visited 15-km long barrels which carry 115 Million Gallon Per Day (MGD) of wastewater from South and Central Delhi to Okhla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

"These barrels are large conduits that carry a huge amount of sewage to the STP. These barrels were constructed decades ago and have passed their usual life. As a result, their capacity for carrying discharge is reduced," Jain said.

Earlier, the cost of rehabilitation of outdated barrels was kept at Rs 662 crores but now the cost of this project has been reduced by more than 90 per cent of the earlier estimated amount, Jain claimed.

He said, now the Delhi government will complete this work within Rs 60 crores. He also directed the DJB officials to finish the work within 2 years and lay down new pipelines to carry the same amount of sewage.

The oldest barrel was made by the British in 1938, while the other two barrels were constructed in 1956 and 1985.

The minister instructed officials to lay down a new pipeline of 2200 mm diameter made of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) material parallel to existing conduits on priority to provide immediate relief to the area.

It will be followed by rehabilitation of the oldest barrel that was constructed in 1938 within 4 months. He further instructed DJB officials to complete the rehabilitation of the second barrel constructed in 1956 and the cleaning of the conduit made in 1985 within 2 years.

According to the Water Department's statement, after completion of the project, there will be a total of 4 functional conduits in the area hence, sewage carrying capacity will be increased in these pipelines. These barrels receive sewage from 5 sewage pumping stations, namely Kilokari, Ringroad, Andrew Ganj, East of Kailash and Pragati Vihar.

Adding to that, he said, it will also receive sewage from 4 major sewage lines such as Modi Mill, Tuglakabad sewer line, Kalkaji Trunk sewer and Batla House sewer line respectively. These barrels are running in surcharged conditions and overflow during peak hours due to damages that occur over the year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor