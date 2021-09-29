Kejriwal is fraud, given free electricity to only 5 pc people in Delhi: Punjab Cong leader

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on his two-day visit to Punjab, Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka on Wednesday slammed the AAP leader and said Kejriwal is a fraud and given 200 units of free electricity to only 5 per cent people of the national capital.

Ahead of the second meeting of the state cabinet in Chandigarh, he told the media, "Kejriwal is a fraud. He has given 200 units of free electricity to only 5 per cent of Delhi's population. Here, we are holding discussions for the welfare of people."

On the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu, and on the turmoil in Punjab Congress, he said, "I advise Sidhu Ji to be with the Congress and work with us. We assure Sidhu that we will resolve the matter."

Meanwhile, a day after resigning as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that he cannot compromise with his ethics, moral authority and pointed out that he didn't want a "repeat of a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state".

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress and triggered discussions and deliberations in the party. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts delivering.

( With inputs from ANI )

