Kejriwal launches initiative to make Delhi a global city by 2047

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched Delhi@2047, an initiative that aims at fostering partnerships with the private sector, CSR initiatives and philanthropic organisations to achieve the vision for Delhi by 2047.

"As India enters its 75th year of independence, it is time to set our vision for 2047. I invite all corporates and philanthropic organisations to join Delhi@2047 initiative and make Delhi the number 1 city in the world." tweeted Kejriwal.

While launching the initiative, Kejriwal said, "We will increase Delhi's per capita income to Singapore's level. We will bid for the 2048 Olympics. There should be a 24x7 water supply before the next polls."

Lauding the efforts of the Delhi government and citizens of Delhi, the Chief Minister said, "Delhi has made good efforts in some sectors in last 5 years. Extraordinary achievements have been made in education. Delhi has 24x7 electricity supply. There are over 100 door services. Many things are yet to be done. We want to make roads as per European standards."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor