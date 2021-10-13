Kejriwal promises to end 'red tapism', 'inspector raj' in Punjab

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener on Wednesday promised that if his party comes to power it will end "red-tapism" and "inspector raj" in the state.

The Delhi CM, while interacting with traders and industrialists in Jalandhar, said, "Old laws will be changed, unnecessary laws will be scrapped. A system will be built wherein existing industries need not waste time over govt, you will invest your time in your business. Red tapism and inspector raj will end."

Kejriwal further said, "If there is an honest CM and cabinet at the top then I can challenge that the entire structure below will be alright. We have done this in Delhi."

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor