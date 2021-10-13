Kejriwal visits Devi Talab Temple in Jalandhar

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Devi Talab Temple in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said he has come to the city to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Temple, not for any political campaign.

"I have not come here today for any political campaign, but to visit Devi Talab Mandir to seek the blessings of the goddess. I have heard a lot about this temple that it fulfils everyone's wishes. So, I have come here to pay obeisance at the temple," he said.

He further said that he has come to offer prayers for the progress of Delhi, Punjab and the whole country. "I hope the goddess will keep guiding us so that we keep serving people with whole heart and wealth. I hope we do not commit any mistakes, and if commit unknowingly, then I pray her to forgive us," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

