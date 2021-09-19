Kejriwal will unveil party's vision, discuss migration issue, says Uttarakhand AAP leader

Ahead of Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Haldwani, Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kothiyal, the Chief Ministerial face of the party in Uttarakhand said on Sunday that Kejriwal will unveil the party's vision and discuss the issue of migration from the state.

"Kejriwal will communicate with the youth regarding the party's vision. He will also give his opinion on the resolution of the issue of migration from the state. The youth of this state is directionless and has no future here. There is no employment, education and healthcare. Corruption is high and so is migration from this state," Kothiyal said to ANI.

He stated that AAP will carry out the agenda of "Uttarakhand Nav Nirman".

"We are willing to give election tickets to those who are young, free of corruption, are doing well for their assembly area and have the will to work for the state. We are ready to even make a 21-year-old our leader. We are here for politics of action, not religion," he added.

Kothiyal said that the aspirations which led to the creation of Uttarakhand have not been fulfilled.

"Uttarakhand was separated from Uttar Pradesh through a movement about 20 years back. People had aspirations of a government and representatives elected by them and a focus towards making Uttarakhand a better place. But today, it has failed," said Kothiyal.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday informed that he will be visiting Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

