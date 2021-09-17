Kerala Assembly Speaker calls on Om Birla
Kerala Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh called on Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at his residence in New Delhi on Friday.
In a tweet by the office of the Lok Sabha speaker, it read, "Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly Shri M B Rajesh called on @loksabhaspeaker Shri @ombirlakota at his residence in New Delhi."
On May 25, Rajesh was declared elected as Speaker of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.
The Communist Party of India (M)-led LDF retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats against 41 seats of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly polls held earlier this year. BJP drew a blank.
