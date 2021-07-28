Kerala: Catholic diocese in Pala announces welfare scheme for families with four or more kids

As the controversy over the Uttar Pradesh administration's proposal to bring in measures to curb population continues to rage, the Catholic diocese of Pala in the Kottayam district of Kerala has come up with welfare schemes for families with four or more children.

Stating that 'Children are a gift from God', the circular issued by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt lists a number of welfare schemes including financial and educational assistance to families with more than four children.

Citing the difficulties faces by families with many children due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the circular also offers placement assistance in some institutions managed by the Pala diocese.

"If the couple, who have been married since 2000 and are members of the Diocese of Pala, have five or more children, they will receive financial assistance of Rs. 1,500 per month from August 2021. For families in the diocese with 5 or more children, one of the parents will get preference for the job, based on their qualifications, in Mar Sleeva Medicity Cherpungal, which is managed by the diocese," says the circular.

Further, the Diocese is also offering free medical care for deliveries from the fourth child onwards along with free education.

"Mar Sleeva Medicity and Holy Ghost Mission Hospital under Pala diocese will give free medical services for their members admitted for deliveries of the fourth baby onwards. Free education will be offered for children from the fourth child onwards who from the diocese family gets admission in St Joseph College of Engineering and Technology, Mar Sleeva Nursing College and Hotel Management College managed by the diocese," the circular reads.

Guaranteeing placement for fourth child onwards, the circular said, "Those born between the years 2000 and 2021, the 4th child onwards will get preference for placement in educational institutions as per qualification and government criteria for appointment."

The circular said that parents have a responsibility to gladly accept and raise their "God-given children" based on responsible parenting.

"Pope Francis has declared March 19, 2021, to March 19, 2022, as the Family Year. Today is a time of great financial crisis for families. Children's education, health and employment are very difficult tasks today. We are pleased to inform you that the Diocese of Pala is implementing a number of action plans to the families having more children as a relief and as family welfare schemes," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor