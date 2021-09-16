Kerala CM directs police to take stern action against those involved in hate campaigns

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed the police to take stern action against those who are involved in hate campaigns.

The Chief Minister asked police at a high-level meeting here on Thursday to crack down on attempts by certain forces to create unrest in the society, create division and hatred among the people.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs T K Jose, Kerala DGP Anil Kant, ADGPs TK Vinod Kumar, Manoj Abraham and Vijay Sakhare.

While addressing the media, Vijayan said, "Kerala is a state with a secular tradition and religious brotherhood. From certain quarters, there is a conscious attempt to undermine the secular character of Kerala and to create unrest. There will be strong action against such moves."

He said that those who take up such hate campaigns on social media or elsewhere and work towards communal divisions should be mercilessly dealt with.

The Chief Minister also directed that special measures be taken to curb such trends on social media and bring the culprits to book.

( With inputs from ANI )

