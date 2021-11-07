Kerala CM inaugurates Arippara Hydro Electric Project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the Arippara Hydro Electric Project completed by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) which will generate 14 million units of electricity in a year.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony virtually, Vijayan said, "Power generation should not be dependent on renewable energy sources alone. The left government have started many domestic power generation projects in the last five years."

He also said that the capacity of hydropower projects will be increased and these projects will be implemented in an environmentally friendly manner as the government aims to make Kerala a power surplus state.

"State aims to produce maximum energy from water, wind and sunlight," he added.

CIAL has completed the Arippara Hydro electricity project which will generate electricity on the flow of river water in Kodencheri in Kozhikode district.

( With inputs from ANI )

