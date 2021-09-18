Kerala CM to inaugurate digital hub in Kochi on Sept 18

The Digital Hub by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which aims to give a boost to technology innovation and focuses to host a vibrant ecosystem comprising incubators, accelerators and Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies, will be formally launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 18 at the Kerala Technology Innovation Zone (KTIZ), Kalamassery, Kochi through video conference.

The hub will be a destination for designing and prototyping and will be open for international organisations and institutions to mould world-class products.

The Inaugural function will be presided over by Minister for Law, Industries and Coir P. Rajeev, while Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament, will deliver a felicitation address.

The other speakers will be Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy and Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, besides Kalamassery Municipal Chairperson Seema Kannan and Vice-Chairperson Salma Aboobacker.

Principal Secretary (Electronics & IT) Biswanath Sinha will deliver the welcome address, while KSUM CEO John M. Thomas will propose thanks.

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state will manage and operate this facility.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor