Kerala could become another Afghanistan in 5-10 years, says KJ Alphons

"The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) have actively contributed to extremism in Kerala. There is so much Talibanization happening in Kerala, especially certain pockets of Kerala in the past 25 years. In the next 5-10 years Kerala could become another Afghanistan," said Alphons.

"This is extremely sad and I am warning both LDF and UDF not to play with fire, but to deal with the situations and put out the spark otherwise entire Kerala would have a big fire," the former Union Minister said.

"It's tragic because I belong to Kerala cadre of the IAS and have never seen Kerala like this at all. There has been peace and harmony. There have never been communal clashes and people lived peacefully but these two friends have been promoting these things. I give you the example of UDF, one of the main components. Once upon a time people used to say it's soft fundamentalism but today it is not soft but hard fundamentalism. There are all kinds of extremist elements in the party. They have protection from the party and nobody wants to speak," the BJP MP said.

"Now LDF front wants Muslim votes. Therefore, they don't have the guts to speak out at all. That's why they are trying to satisfy these extremist elements and it's sad because it's easy to plant seeds of extremism even in such an educated place like Kerala. We can see it flourishing in certain parts. The largest number of reports of ISIS have been from Kerala," he said.

Commenting on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a Prime Minister, Alphons said that in a democracy everyone has the right to dream of becoming whatever they want to even a Prime Minister.

"Obviously they have partly said the truth that Rahul Gandhi has failed, he is not a Prime Minister material and does not study or work hard. But saying that Mamata Banerjee as Prime Minister needs to be introspected. There was a time when in West Bengal we had an honest bureaucracy but now it is the most corrupt bureaucracy and most of the corruption takes place with the blessings of Mamata Banerjee and her family member," he said.

"If CM Mamata Banerjee wants to become the prime minister let her set West Bengal right, let her set their own house in order and then dream of becoming a Prime Minister if she can," Alphons said.

