Kerala: Families of those who died of COVID-19 will get Rs 5,000 per month

The Kerala government has announced financial assistance to the relatives of poor family members who died due to Covid-19 infection in Kerala. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. According to the decision, the families of those who died due to corona will be given an additional Rs 5,000 in addition to the current financial assistance. However, the Kerala government's scheme will cover only poor families.

The Kerala government has decided to provide an additional monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 to families below the poverty line for three years. In this regard, according to the information given by the Chief Minister's Office, the BPL families who died due to Covid-19 will get this assistance. Such families will not be disqualified for availing of social welfare, welfare funds or other pension funds.

It was further stated that the scheme will benefit the families living in the state. Whether the death of such a person took place in the state or outside the state or outside the country. As per the decision taken in the cabinet, the dependents will have to submit a one-page statement to avail the benefits of the scheme. A leaflet has been issued by the government in this regard. It said that the concerned Collectors and Revenue Officers have been directed to take appropriate steps in this regard. Officials in the rural areas reviewed whether any member of the dependent family was in a government job or an income tax payer. Also the beneficiaries will not be called to the office for the benefit of this scheme.