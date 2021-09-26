Kerala: Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Kannur

A massive fire broke out at a godown of a furniture shop in the Kannur district on Sunday evening, informed Kerala Police.

The fire has spread to nearby shops, said police.

According to Kannur Police and Fire fighting force, no casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained yet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

