Kerala: HC condemns harassment by police, criticises it for using disrespectful words against citizens

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday criticised the State Police for not complying with the Court's direction of not using disrespectful words against citizens and also condemned the harassment by the police.

The court condemned it by saying, "No matter how many times we say, our police force won't change. They will continue with the attitude and system we had in colonial times, a hundred years ago."

The single judge Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran observed this while hearing two petitions citing police harassment.

One petitioner, who is a doctor alleged that the police used the disrespectful colloquial term 'Eda', which the court directed to avoid, on September 3. As per the Court's direction, the State Police chief issued a circular asking the policemen to avoid it.

On this, the Court said, "Police still do not know how to use polite and civilised language, do they? These are all responsible citizens. Is this country only for police officers to live in?" In this, the court directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to conduct a proper enquiry and file an action taken report.

On September 3, the same bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran had said, "Police must learn to use polite language with the public. The police have no right to call Eda or Edi. There should be decent behaviour."

Another petition which was considered today by the Court was filed by an 89-year-old man against police harassment. The petitioner said that he had been summoned several times to the police station for the investigation of a complaint and alleged that he had been harassed by the police officers several times. Petitioner also cited his treatment in connection with mental illness and his poor financial condition.

In this, the Court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to ensure that the rights of the petitioner and his family are protected from all threats, harassment and intimidation from any source, including the police officers who have allegedly harassed the petitioner.

Court also posted these matters for further hearing next month.

( With inputs from ANI )

