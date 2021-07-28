Kerala HC dismisses plea for publication of Lakshadweep draft regulations in vernacular languages

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition of Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal seeking directions to the administration to publish its draft regulations in vernacular languages.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly granted liberty to the petitioner to proceed to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with their grievances and suggestions.

The court said, "The petitioners were free to submit their suggestions to the MHA which is competent to consider all such views through the administrator."

The petition sought direction to the respondents to place the vernacular languages of draft notifications in the public domain, including through the print media and electronic media, together with a brief justification of the proposed regulations, essential elements of the proposed regulations, its broader financial implications, and an estimated assessment of the impact of such legislation on the environment, fundamental rights, lives and livelihoods of the indigenous population of the Lakshadweep.

( With inputs from ANI )

