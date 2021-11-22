Kerala HC seeks report from Commissioner of Food Safety over spoilt halal-certified jaggery powder in Sabarimala temple

Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Commissioner of Food Safety to file a response on the plea alleging that spoiled Halal-certified jaggery powder was used for the preparation of 'Nivedyam' and 'Prasadam' at the temple.

The court's directions came in response to a plea filed by SJR Kumar, a native of Kochi seeking a direction to ensure that only high-quality Satwik (pure) raw materials are used in the preparation of Nivedyam/Prasadam at Sabarimala Temple.

Division Bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar considered the plea.

The petition read, "the use of Halal-certified jaggery prepared as per the religious practices of another religion in the temple and offering the same to the deity would amount to serious violation of religious customs and rituals followed at the temple from time immemorial."

"Aravana and Unniyappam are the main offerings to Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala. Nivedyam offered to the deity is distributed as Prasada to devotees. It is highly necessary that Nivedyam is prepared using pure materials in a clean and hygienic environment. Only if Nivedyam is offered as per the wishes of the deity, the Prasada would carry the blessings of the deity," it further read.

"The use of Halal-certified food materials, which are specifically prepared as per the religious beliefs of another community, is not a pure material to be offered to Lord Ayyappa. The actions on the part of the temple administration are highly illegal and violative of religious rights guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution of India," the plea also stated.

The Kerala High Court had also directed Sabarimala Special Commissioner M Manoj to submit a report on a petition.

( With inputs from ANI )

