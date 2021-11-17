Kerala HC seeks report from Sabarimala officials over use of halal-certified jaggery powder in Prasadam

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed Sabarimala Special Commissioner M Manoj to submit a report on a petition alleging that spoiled Halal-certified jaggery powder was used for the preparation of 'Nivedyam and 'Prasadam' at the temple.

The division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and PG Ajith Kumar sought an explanation from the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board on the petition filed by SJR Kumar from Kochi.

The petition says, "The use of Halal-certified jaggery prepared as per the religious practices of another religion in the temple and offering the same to the deity would amount to serious violation of religious customs and rituals followed at the temple from time immemorial. Aravana and Unniyappam are the main offerings to Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala. Nivedyam offered to the deity is distributed as Prasada to devotees. It is highly necessary that Nivedyam is prepared using pure materials in a clean and hygienic environment."

"Only if Nivedyam is offered as per the wishes of the deity, the Prasadam would carry the blessings of the deity. The use of Halal-certified food materials, which are specifically prepared as per the religious beliefs of another community, is not a pure material to be offered to Lord Ayyappa. The actions on the part of the temple administration are highly illegal and violative of religious rights guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution of India."

( With inputs from ANI )

