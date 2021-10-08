Kerala Health Minister inaugurates menstrual hygiene management programme in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Health Minister Veena George inaugurated a project on awareness and distribution of menstrual cup - 'Thinkal' here on Thursday and termed the cup a "gamechanger" in helping women to travel freely during periods.

"Menstrual cup is a game changer especially in helping women to travel freely during their periods and is a much healthier option and also environment friendly," said the Health Minister while inaugurating the Thinkal Menstrual cup distribution and awareness project of HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Kerala Health Minister handed over the Thinkal Menstrual cups to 10 women representing four wards of Thiruvananthapuram- Kowdiar, Peroorkada, Shankhumugham and Valiathura.

'Thinkal' is a CSR initiative of HLL Lifecare Ltd (HLL), implemented by HLL management academy, the educational and social development wing of HLL, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

As per an official release, Thinkal project in its first phase is implemented in coastal areas - Valiyathura Ward and Shangumugham Ward and urban areas -Kowdiar Ward and Peroorkada Ward- of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, covering around 10,000 beneficiaries, which will be rolled out in other districts.

"If 10000 people use these menstrual cups continuously for 5 years it will lead to a reduction of almost 200 tonnes of sanitary napkin waste," said Minister who, also appreciated the initiatives of HLL in the women healthcare sector in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

