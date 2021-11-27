Kerala Health Minister orders probe into Attappadi infants deaths

Following the deaths of three infants being reported within a span of four days from the tribal hamlet of Attappadi in Palakkad district, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed the Director of the Health Services to conduct an inquiry into the deaths, said the Health Minister's Office.

A three-day-old infant of an Adivasi couple died at the Mannarkkad taluk hospital on Friday. This is the third case of infant death reported in the last four days. According to the opposition leader, the infant died due to inadequate treatment.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that turned a blind eye to the marginalized had pushed another newborn baby to death.

"Three-day old infant of the couple (Geethu and Sunish), an Adivasi couple, died at the Mannarkkad taluk hospital. This is the third infant death in four days. There is a Tribal Speciality Hospital at Kottathara in Attappady that has more modern facilities than Mannarkkad Hospital. But there have been complaints that the infants are not being treated in the hospital set up especially for tribals," he alleged.

Satheesan alleged, "relatives have lodged a complaint that the baby died due to inadequate treatment at Mannarkkad taluk hospital due to lack of facilities."

" It is a serious issue that the pregnant woman was referred to Mannarkkad hospital despite having the necessary facilities at Kottathara hospital set up for tribals. Complaints have also been lodged that the government has stopped the 'Janani Janma Raksha' scheme for pregnant and lactating tribal women in Attappadi," he further alleged.

Opposition Leader blamed the ruling government alleging, "it is constantly neglecting the people who have been marginalized for historical reasons and not doing anything to bring them to the forefront of society".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor