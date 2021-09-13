Kerala: IUML appoints new state panel for Haritha

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday appointed a new state committee for Haritha, the women's wing of Muslim Student's Federation (MSF), after the earlier panel was disbanded a few days ago.

The first committee was dissolved after some female members filed a complaint with Kerala Women's Commission. Women members were seeking action against some of the male leaders of the MSF, accusing them of making derogatory remarks.

PH Ayisha Banu from Malappuram and Rumaisa Rafeeq from Kannur have been appointed as the new president and the general secretary of Haritha.

It is learnt through sources that though Ayisha Banu, who was in the earlier committee, had not signed the complaint against MSF leaders.

Acting on the complaint, the police had recorded the arrest of MSF state president PK Navas on Friday and was later released on bail.

( With inputs from ANI )

