Kerala logs 9,735 new Covid-19 cases, 151 deaths

Kerala on Tuesday reported 9,735 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active caseload to 1,24,441 in the state.

As per the office of the state health minister, 151 people died due to Covid-19 over the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 25,677 in the state.

13,878 people recovered from the virus and 93,202 samples were tested for the virus over the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,60,57,645 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Meanwhile, India recorded a total of 18,346 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 263 deaths.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor