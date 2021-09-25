Kerala: MoS Muraleedharan urges LDF, UDF to rethink on supporting 'hartal culture'

Union Minister of state for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday urged Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to introspect whether promoting 'hartal culture' would do any good for attracting investment to Kerala.

While delivering an inaugural speech in Exporters and Industry Leaders Conclave here on Friday, the BJP leader attacked LDF and UDF for supporting the Bharat Bandh called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday.

"On World Tourism Day, it will be Hartal in Kerala. Unlike other parts of the country, on Hartal day none will be even allowed to travel and everything is closed in Kerala. The government and opposition should do introspection whether it will do any good for businesses in the state including tourism."

The event was also attended by Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev.

"There is an urgent need for CPI(M)-led government and opposition party Congress to create a congenial atmosphere for businesses to thrive. No one will invest if Hartals and Bandh calls get state patronage," he later tweeted.

Further attacking the ruling party in Kerala, Muraleedharan said, "CPI(M) cannot keep Kerala deprived of growth to serve their political interests. Double standards of CPI(M), such as opposing private participation in the management of Thiruvananthapuram Airport but supporting private partnership in ownership of Kochi Airport is hurting state's prospects,"

In a series of tweets, he said the Pinarayi Vijayan government should change its stance towards private investment and stop being an obstructionist to Kerala's Development.

"The political climate in Kerala, filled with corruption and the anti-development attitude, is driving businesses and investors away. Tourism, hospitality, spices exports and healthcare sectors cannot be developed to their full potential if such attitude continues to remain in the state," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

