Kerala mulls reopening schools

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday said that the state government is considering reopening schools in Kerala and a decision will be taken based on a report by an expert committee constituted for it.

"An expert committee has been appointed to look into the feasibility of reopening schools. After receiving the opinion of the committee, the decision will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister," he said.

He said that experts had suggested that schools could be reopened.

In the last 24 hours on September 1, Kerala recorded 32,803 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally to 40,57,233 and 173 new deaths were reported.

"The report of the expert committee and the project report of the education department will be submitted to the Chief Minister. An appropriate decision will be taken only after it," the minister said.

Earlier, the government had decided that schools should be reopened only after the vaccine was given to children. But the government reconsidered the decision after various states reopened education institutions.

( With inputs from ANI )

