Kerala NCC Directorate, Lakshadweep conducted backwater sailing expedition

Kerala NCC Directorate and Lakshadweep conducted a backwater sailing expedition in Kochi for senior division and senior wing cadets of Naval NCC.

The expedition organised by 7 Kerala Naval Unit, Ernakulam had participation from cadets across Kerala.

An annual event was to train Naval cadets on sailing and pulling on Whaler boats, inculcate the spirit of adventure and give a glimpse of life in the sea.

Selected cadets from five Naval NCC units of Kerala were trained on various aspects of boat handling and rope work during the expedition.

Administrative support for the expedition was provided by Headquarters Southern Naval Command, INS Venduruthy and Seamanship School, Kochi.

The final leg of the first phase of the expedition was witnessed by Major General MS Gill, Additional Director General, Kerala and Lakshadweep NCC Directorate and Commodore Hari Krishnan, Group Commander of Ernakulam NCC Group Headquarters, on November 9.

The second and final phase of the expedition concluded on November 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

