Kerala Rains: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in several districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in five districts of Kerala, indicating extremely heavy rain and a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in six districts of the state.

According to the IMD, orange alerts have been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki and yellow alerts in Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast at lower tropospheric levels," the IMD informed.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on November 25 and it will continue till November 29," IMD said.

A Low-Pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea on November 29. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours, it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

