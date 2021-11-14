Kerala rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 The district collectors of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kasargod districts in Kerala have declared a holiday on Monday for schools and colleges, due to heavy rains.

The state government had earlier announced that the district collectors would decide on declaring holiday for schools and colleges in their respective districts.

Nedumangad and Kattakada taluks in Thiruvananthapuram have also declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. In a related development, university examinations in all the southern districts have been cancelled due to heavy rains.

Police have stopped people from travelling to Idukki district at night after one shutter of the Cheruthoni dam in Idukki was opened on Sunday.

Heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in many parts of Kerala including the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, besides Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kasargod districts of Kerala.

Red alert has been issued for those living on the banks of Periyar river after the shutter of Idukki dam was opened and Tamil Nadu officials informing the Idukki district administration on the possibility of opening the shutters of Mullaperiyar dam.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon the people to be on high alert over the next three days following incessant rains.

Devotees will be given restricted entry to the Sabarimala temple which opens on Monday for the annual pilgrimage season. Pampa river is overflowing and government has given high alert in Pathanamthitta district.

Three persons including two children and a truck driver died in separate incidents on Sunday. Nazrin (3) and Aaron (3) fell into water canals near their homes at Kannur and Thrissur districts, respectively, and died.

Thangaraj of Udayankulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district died at Kochi when boulders and soil fell on him after he had parked the lorry that he was driving and come out on the road. The incident took place on Sunday.

The fire and rescue department has set up a control room in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday.

