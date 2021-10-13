Kerala reports 11,079 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala recorded 11,079 fresh COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the Health Department on Wednesday.

With 9,972 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 46,95,904 and the active cases dropped to 97,630, a state government release said.

As many as 89,995 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor