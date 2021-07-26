Kerala reports 3 more Zika virus cases, tally touches 51

Kerala on Monday reported three more cases of Zika, taking the tally of the mosquito-borne infections in the state to 51, the state health department said.

"There are a total of 51 cases in the state and 5 active cases. The five persons are under treatment," Kerala Health Minister Veena George said today.

Yesterday George had informed that two fresh cases of Zika virus were reported in the state after the two individuals were tested in the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The first case of the mosquito-borne viral infection in the state was confirmed on July 8 in a 24-year-old pregnant woman.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and district administrations have intensified preventive activities, including fogging for the next few days and set up of a control room.

Many people reported common Zika symptoms like fever, rashes and red eyes, Dr Rajalakshmi, Senior consultant at the KIMSHEALTH hospital told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

