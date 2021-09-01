Kerala reports 32,803 fresh COVID-19 infections, 173 deaths

Kerala reported 32,803 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases in the state to 2,29,912.

As per the Kerala health bulletin on Wednesday, 173 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid death toll of the state stands at 20,961.

As many as 21,610 Covid patients also recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. A total of 38,38,614 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kerala so far.

Further, the bulletin informed that a total of 1,74,854 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, of which 18.76 per cent tested positive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor