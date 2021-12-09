Kerala reports 4,169 fresh COVID19 cases, 52 deaths

Kerala reported 4,169 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As per the health bulletin, 4,357 patients recovered from the disease.

The active caseload in the state stands at 40,546.

( With inputs from ANI )

