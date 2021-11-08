Kerala reports 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths
By ANI | Published: November 8, 2021 08:47 PM2021-11-08T20:47:23+5:302021-11-08T20:55:12+5:30
Kerala reported 5,404 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the state health department said on Monday.
Kerala reported 5,404 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the state health department said on Monday.
As many as 6,136 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. With this, the active caseload in the state stands at 71,316, while the cumulative COVID-19 death toll was reported to be 33,978.
The state's health bulletin also informed that 52,862 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app