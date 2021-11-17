Kerala reports 6,849 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths

Kerala reported 6,849 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths in the past 24 hours, said a bulletin from the Kerala health department.

With 61 deaths, the death toll touched 36,475.

There are 63,752 active cases in the state. The recovered cases stand at 49,77,126.

In the last 24 hours, 69,334 samples were collected in the state.

Meanwhile, India logged 10,197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The country also reported 12,134 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,38,73,890. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

