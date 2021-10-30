Kerala reports 7,427 COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hours

Kerala has reported 7,427 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 78,624.

As many as 31,514 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. The state saw 7,166 more recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 48,50,742.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,348 COVID-19 new cases on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

( With inputs from ANI )

