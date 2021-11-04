Kerala reports 7,545 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths
By ANI | Published: November 4, 2021 10:10 PM2021-11-04T22:10:45+5:302021-11-04T22:20:03+5:30
Kerala reported 7,545 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Kerala reported 7,545 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the State Health Department bulletin, the total active caseload in the state is 74,552.
A total of 5,936 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. As per the bulletin, 71,841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app