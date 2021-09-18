Kerala schools to reopen from November 1, colleges from October 4

Kerala Schools, and colleges will be reopening following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Higher Education Department Joint Secretary Sajukumar announced about Colleges Reopening in an order recently. This comes after the official announcement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 7. According to the guidelines issued, the Final Semester PG students will be allowed to attend classes at 100% capacity, whereas, the Final Semester UG students will be allowed to attend offline classes only at 50% capacity.

Schools have received a nod to reopen from November 1, 2021. Along with this even Kerala Colleges will be reopening from October 4, 2021. The government has approved for these educational institutions to reopen in a phased manner. For schools, the government is planning to reopen for classes 9 to 12 and for colleges the reopening is for Final Semester Undergraduate and Postgraduate, UG, PG students. Among guidelines, the institutes also have to enusre that there are sufficient masks and handwash facilities available. Moreover, vaccination drives must be arranged for students and staff on priority. This is because, everyone coming to campus must be vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, for everyone's safety.

