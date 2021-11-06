Kerala to create database of people aged above 30 for early detection of lifestyle diseases: Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that the state government is in the process of creating a databank of those who are above the age of 30 years for early detection and treatment of lifestyle diseases.

She made the statement while inaugurating a "Hridayathil Hibi Eden" project, initiated by the Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden, whereby around 100 needy patients will undergo free angioplasty treatment.

She also inaugurated the renovated Gastroenterology department of Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital at Kochi.

Speaking on the occasion, George said, "The Kerala government is in a process of creating a database of all those who are above 30 years of age in all households for early detection of lifestyle diseases and provide necessary treatments. This will be done at the Panchayat level with the help of all local bodies, MPs and MLAs."

She further added, "The government is mulling to conduct a study on what kind of Cancer is prevalent in Kerala and what measures that the government needs to take to reduce such disease."

The minister also said that Ernakulam district can be developed into a health tourism centre, whereby people from other states and countries can come and avail the best medical treatment in the world.

"Kerala will embrace Indian medical and modern medical facilities and transform Ernakulam into the health tourism centre. Ernakulam has facilities in the world to provide the best medical treatment compared to part of the country. We are in discussion with the Ministry of tourism and Ayush in this regard," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

