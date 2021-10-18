Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

Following incessant rains that caused flash floods and landslides in Kerala, two shutters of Idamalayar dam will be opened by 80 centimetres each on Tuesday, said Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik.

Jafar Malik said, "As part of controlling the water level in the Idamalayar dam, the two shutters of the dam will open by 80 cm each tomorrow at 6 am. Water flows at a rate of 100 cubic meters/second. Due to this, no significant change in the water level of the Periyar river is expected."

He added that although the water level in Idamalayar should not be a concern, this move has been taken as a precautionary measure in anticipation of heavy rains and floods in the coming days.

Malik said, "The maximum water level in Idamalayar dam is 169 meters and the current water level is 165.45 meters. Normally, a red alert is issued when the water level rises above 166.80 m."

He further said that the people living near the river and its tributaries are requested "to be vigilant and follow the instructions of the officials and the people's representatives."

Malik further added, "Mic announcements are being made in the affected areas ahead of the floodwaters from the dam. Camps are also set up for those who need to be relocated from low-lying areas. District and taluk control rooms will also provide necessary guidance."

A red alert has been issued for the Kakki dams in Pathanamthitta district, Sholayar, and Peringalkuthu in Thrissur district, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Mattupetty, Lower Periyar and Moozhiyar in Idukki district.

An orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Mattupetty, Ponmudi, and Pampa. Blue alert has been declared in Edamalayar dam in Ernakulam district.

The water level of the Peechi and Chimney dams of the Irrigation Department is on red alert. Kallada, Chulliyar, Meenkara, Malampuzha and Mangalam are on orange alert and Vazhani and Pothundi are on blue alert.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor