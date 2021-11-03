Kerala's Sabarimala Temple opens for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha puja
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 09:46 AM2021-11-03T09:46:02+5:302021-11-03T09:55:05+5:30
Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sabarimala Temple in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala opened for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha Puja on Wednesday.
Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sabarimala Temple in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala opened for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha Puja on Wednesday.
The temple would close at 9 pm after the puja and the devotees will be allowed through the virtual queue booking system, informed Travancore Devaswom Board.
The board added that the devotees will have to produce a vaccination certificate, showing they're fully vaccinated or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hrs.
The temple would open for a two-month-long pilgrimage season on November 15, further informed the board.
Meanwhile, Kerala reported 6,444 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths on Tuesday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app