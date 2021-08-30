Kerala's Syro Malabar Church warns of attempts by fraudsters to trap girls

Syro Malabar Church in Kerala has issued a circular warning the families over alleged fraudsters aiming to trap young women and girls.

In the circular issued on August 28 addressing the parish priests, Bishop warned that various sections and groups are trying to trap young girls, mostly popular in parish.

He further said, "They even called on the local body representatives asking about the contact details of young women, claiming to be a former vicar or junior priest of the parish".

The Bishop has now warned all the families and asked them to be cautious about such traps.

( With inputs from ANI )

