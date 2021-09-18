Kinnaur landslide: NH-5 opens for light motor vehicles

The National Highway-5 (NH-5) which was closed due to a landslide at Chaura in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh has been opened for light motor vehicles on Saturday, informed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

"As the restoration work is underway, the NH-5 has been opened for light vehicles, we shall try to open it for heavy vehicles by today evening," said KL Suman, Executive Engineer(XEN) at NHAI.

The NH-5 had been closed since Tuesday evening due to a landslide.

The state has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season which has resulted in landslides.

( With inputs from ANI )

