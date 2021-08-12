Kinnaur Landslide: PM condoles deaths, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those killed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the tragedy.

"PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," tweeted Prime Minister's office.

10 people, including one child and five women, died and 14 people were injured after a massive landslide trapped under its debris a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus which was carrying over 30 passengers, a truck and other vehicles near Nigulsari area on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway, officials said. The incident happened around 12 noon and according to over 50 people feared to be trapped under it.

"Total 10 dead bodies have been retrieved from the spot. 14 injured have been rescued. All bodies sent to Bhavanagar," said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in an official statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his anguish at the deaths in the landslide. "It is sad to hear that many people have died and others are in danger due to landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for full success in the relief and rescue work."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both spoke to chief minister Jairam Thakur and assured of all possible help in the rescue and search operations.

In a tweet PM Modi said in this hour of grief, his thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. The Prime Minister hoped that the injured recover at the earliest. He said, rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped.

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who are carrying out the rescue operations along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and local police.

"Regarding the accident caused by landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur, I spoke to Chief Minister @jairamthakurbjp and DG ITBP. @ITBP_official teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue work. It is the priority of ITBP and local administration to save lives and provide prompt treatment to the injured," Shah tweeted.

