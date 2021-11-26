Kishanganj is poorest district in Bihar: Niti Aayog report

Patna, Nov 26 Of Bihar's 38 districts, a Niti Aayog report has revealed that Kishanganj is the poorest.

As per the latest report of Niti Aayog's multidimensional poverty index, five districts have 60 per cent people under the rich category while 11 of them have over 60 per cent people under the poor category.

The minority-dominant Kishanganj district of Seemanchal region has 64.75 per cent people living under below poverty line (BPL), followed by Araria (64.65 per cent), Madhepura district (64.43 per cent) East Champaran (64.13 per cent), Supaul (64.10 per cent), Jamui (64.01 per cent), Sitamarhi (63.46 per cent), Purnea (63.29 per cent), Katihar (62.80 per cent), Saharsa (61.48 per cent) and Sheohar (60.30 per cent).

Meanwhile, the districts where 50 per cent people come under the poor category are Munger (40.99 per cent), Rohtas (40.75 per cent), Siwan (40.55 per cent) and Bhojpur (40.50 per cent).

Patna is considered to have the highest number of rich people. As per the Niti Aayog report, 29.20 per cent comes under the category of rich in Patna, followed by Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Bhagalpur districts.

Responding to the report, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the latter "should be ashamed of himself as Bihar reached the bottom in every sector including education, health and poverty".

