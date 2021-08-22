Kochi-London Air India flight deferred due to technical problems
By ANI | Published: August 22, 2021 10:29 PM2021-08-22T22:29:13+5:302021-08-22T22:40:08+5:30
A Kochi-London Air India flight, which was scheduled to depart at 1:20 pm on Sunday, will now depart on Monday morning, in view of technical issues.
As per an official statement by the airport authorities, it informed, "A Kochi-London Air India flight, which was scheduled to depart at 1:20 pm today, will now depart tomorrow morning. Some technical issues were reported. 182 passengers were shifted to hotels."
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
