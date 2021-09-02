Kolkata: 16 held in connection with bank fraud case

Detective Department of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested 16 persons in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in the city.

Officials conducted raids across multiple locations and recovered fake sim cards, mobiles and laptops from them. The accused were operating from Kolkata, Jamtara, Giridih and Dhanbad.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

